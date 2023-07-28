Football fans are being warned to watch out for ticket scams, after a jump in reported incidents last season. According to Lloyds Bank, the number of people being scammed when buying football tickets more than doubled last season compared with the season before - with victims losing £154 on average.

The bank’s data showed a 101% increase with many scams originating on social media. People aged 18 to 24 are particularly likely to fall victim. It also indicated that supporters of Liverpool and Manchester United fell victim most often last season, along with Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the bank, when tickets for big events are limited or in high demand, fraudsters know they can cash in on desperate fans willing to pay much more. They create fake posts on social media or online marketplaces to advertise tickets that do not exist.

Lloyds Bank is warning football fans to be wary of ticket scams ahead of the new season

Most Popular

Often they will include pictures of real tickets to convince the buyer that they are genuine. The victim is often tricked into sending money via bank transfer.