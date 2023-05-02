Local elections are set to take place at more than two thirds of UK councils and could be a key indicator in how the next general election may turn out. Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4.

The local elections will be the first time people in England will have to show photo ID at polling stations before they can cast their ballot. However, there is still a way to vote without a photo ID, if for example you’ve lost your identification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local elections: How to vote without photo ID

If you’ve lost your photo ID, you can still vote in the local elections via an emergency proxy vote. A proxy vote means someone votes for you on your behalf and an emergency proxy vote can only be done in the case of an emergency you weren’t aware of before the normal proxy vote deadline, which has passed.

Most Popular

Local elections take place on Thursday, May 4

Advertisement

Advertisement