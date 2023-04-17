The Love Is Blind reunion was thrown into chaos this morning after the live show was delayed by Netflix. The episode was delayed for more than an hour due to a ‘technical issue’.

Instead of viewers watching the live reunion this morning, which was scheduled to start at 8pm ET, they were brought to a screen which read: ‘There’s an issue with the live stream.’

‘Hang tight! We’re trying to fix it as soon as possible,’ the message continues. Love Is Blind fans then took to social media to share their thoughts over the delay.

One fan tweeted: “You’re telling me I waited all day to watch the Love Is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live TV?”

A second joked: “We deserve to share the same password after this.”

A third said: “Waiting for the Love Is Blind reunion to stop playing with me and start already”.

The Love Is Blind reunion was delayed by over an hour

Following backlash from viewers, Netflix issued a statement on Twitter to apologise for the delay. The streaming service said: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

The show finally began at around 9.15pm ET. Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey began the show by saying: ‘I want to say, we are sorry we’re late. We are no longer live but we are here!”

Co-host Vanessa Lachey added: “Yes, finally.

“All of you at home, you haven’t missed a thing. We’ve actually been sitting here on these couches not talking to each other.”

The show is yet to be made available in the UK but fans could expect the show to be released on the streaming platform this evening. This morning, Netflix tweeted the show would be available at 12pm PT, which is 7pm UK time. Netflix UK is yet to confirm what time the show will air.