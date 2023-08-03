Ofcom has confirmed it received over 1,000 complaints in the final week of ITV dating series, Love Island. The broadcasting regulator was hit by 1,126 complaints from furious fans, 219 of which were made by viewers who were not happy after Jess and Sammy were crowned the winners on Monday night (July 31).

Fans were left fuming over the result as they said Jess and Sammy shouldn’t have won as Whitney and Lochan, who placed second, were the favourites to win the series. Tyrique and Ella came third whilst Molly and Zachariah came fourth.

Ahead of the final, 913 complaints were made by fans, most of which were from viewers slamming Mitch’s treatment of Abi, with a number of people concerned for her welfare. Ahead of his Love Island exit, Mitch famously criticised Abi after they split up and he decided to couple up with Ella B.

After Mitch was brutally dumped from the ITV show, he was quizzed on why he ditched Abi for Ella B.

“I think from the first date we had, I thought there was a connection and it wasn’t until I got back and the way that Abi acted pushed me away. That opened the door for me and Ella B. When we had more conversations together I realised we had a connection,” he said.

During the series, Love Island was slammed with complaints on multiple occasions. Earlier on in the series, over 1000 people complained over the treatment of Scott. Following the dramatic scenes which unfolded after Casa Amor, Scott told Catherine he had stayed loyal. However, the former couple began to row on movie night when Leah suggested Scott was only single at the Casa Amor recoupling because ‘no one wanted him’.