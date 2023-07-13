Many adults waste their downtime - by mindlessly scrolling for hours on end

Eight in 10 people in the UK admit to wasting their downtime - by mindlessly scrolling for hours on end

A study of 2,000 adults found 56 per cent feel they spend less than half of their free time in a fulfilling way as they’re surfing the net or looking through social media.

Outside work, other time-consuming tasks getting in the way of Brits making the most of their leisure time include watching TV (57 per cent), cleaning the house (34 per cent) and organising life admin (33 per cent).

And people are six times more likely to enjoy being in nature than spending time on social media (66 per cent vs 11 per cent) - but a third (34 per cent) admit to regularly ending up scrapping plans to scroll on their phones instead.

As a result, 52 per cent feel disconnected from what's important in life because they are spending too much time online.

Just under half (46 per cent) say they know they should be more productive with their downtime, but after work they’re just too tired to make the effort.

Corona Sunsets takes place at Hatfield Park on September 2nd.

Corona commissioned the survey to launch Sunsets Festival, a one-day festival taking place in September, that encourages people to disconnect from their digitally led lives, reconnect with nature and celebrate the sunset.

Stuart Sandeman - Sunday Times bestselling author and founder of Breathpod, who is hosting breathwork sessions at the festival, said, “It’s interesting to see that although people know the importance of disconnecting, being outside and having digital downtime they still find it hard to make it happen.

“Our ‘always on’, technology-led lifestyles are impacting our health and wellbeing and preventing people from making the most of their downtime.

“Work is obviously a huge part of this – if you are online all day, disconnection is much more difficult to achieve, even at weekends.”

The survey went on to find reading (39 per cent), seeing friends and family (37 per cent), gardening (31 per cent) and listening to music (30 per cent) are the most fulfilling activities Brits do in their spare time.

And 67 per cent think watching the sunset is the perfect way to destress.

Getting out and about gives 72 per cent a sense of wellbeing, and it only takes, on average, 12 minutes outside in nature to feel the benefits, according to the OnePoll.com data.

However, 22 per cent admit they spend more time chatting to friends online than in real life, and 27 per cent have lost some pals due to not seeing them regularly enough.

Stuart Sandeman added: “The study found that it’s often the simple things that bring happiness to millions of people and help them reconnect and unwind; whether that’s prioritising quality time with loved ones or taking a minute to catch a beautiful sunset moment after work.”

