Mattel has launched a new Weird Barbie doll inspired by the iconic character in the recently released Barbie The Movie. The doll wears a bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves, identical to the one worn by American actress Kate McKinnon in the blockbuster hit film.

According to the Mattel Creations website, the doll features short tousled hair and markings on her face to emulate a doll that’s been played with just a little too much and sports green snakeskin boots. In Barbie The Movie, ‘Stereotypical Barbie’ played by Margot Robbie, goes to Weird Barbie for help when she discovers she is ‘malfunctioning, before she enters The Real World.

In the film, Weird Barbie is strangely flexible and spends most of her time sitting in the splits in her topsy-turvy house. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly McKinnon revealed she is not as agile as she appears. She said: “No, I didn’t have to do a split, which is just as well. Can’t do that. So that was a fake leg, and a heavy one,” she said, referring to the split her character did when introducing herself to Stereotypical Barbie.

The new doll has been designed by one of Mattel’s lead product designers, Javier Meabe. The website states the Weird Barbie doll has a ‘made to move’ body type, but cannot stand alone.

Weird Barbie will come boxed in Barbie The Movie packaging with a Certificate of Authenticity and will form part of Barbie’s signature collection.

Mattel Weird Barbie Doll - how to buy

Barbie fans can order Weird Barbie on the Mattel Creations website until August 19 at 11.59pm. The dolls will be shipped on or before May 31, 2024.

How much will the Mattel Weird Barbie Doll cost?