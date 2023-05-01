News you can trust since 1891
McDonald’s offers bank holiday savings on favourite menu item - how to get offer

McDonald’s is offering savings on a popular menu item this bank holiday.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 1st May 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read

McDonald’s is treating customers to some bank holiday savings today, May 1. As part of the long weekend, the restaurant is offering one of its beloved menu items for a reduced rate.

The price of the McChicken Sandwich has been slashed for the bank holiday. However the deal on the popular menu item will only be available for one day.

The crispy-coated chicken sandwich will be £1.39. This will see customers able to get their hands on the classic offering for almost £3 cheaper than the regular price.

The deal will be available for orders to the chain’s restaurants up and down the country as well as McDelivery. Customers can find their nearest McDonald’s spot using its location finder.

    We break down how McDonad’s customers can get in on the savings on the popular menu item this bank holiday.

    How McDonald’s customers can get in on the bank holiday deal

    The offer for the McChicken Sandwich is exclusive to the McDonald’s app. Therefore, customers will need to have it to access the deal.

    If you don’t already have the McDonald’s app downloaded, you can install it on your phone or device via the fast food chain’s site. From there, customers can register for a MyMcDonald’s account, where they can then get the McChicken Sandwich for a reduced rate with the limited-time offer.

    As stated on the McDonald’s website, the McChicken Sandwich offer can be claimed from 11am until midnight.

    Those heading to McDonalds for the first meal of the day this morning were also treated to an offer on their Breakfast Roll including classics such as bacon, sausage and an egg, available for just £1.99.

