McDonald’s UK has announced it will add five new items to its menu in a ‘game changing’ shake-up for fast food fans. Sadly, it means we will have to bid farewell to two staple items that will be dropped from the menu as a result.

Earlier this week McDonald’s announced the launch of its first new permanent burger since 2007, the McCrispy . The burger, which will be available from October 19, will replace the popular Chicken Legend.

The company will also be bringing back the BBQ Bacon Stack burger, which is set to replace the Big Tasty. Meanwhile, two limited edition sides will be up for grabs, including potato waffles for breakfast for the first time, along with a new McFlurry flavour.

Here’s a list of all the new treats heading to a McDonald’s near you soon. The limited edition choices will be available for the next six weeks, although the McCrispy burger is here to stay.

McCrispy burger

The McCrispy is McDonald’s first permanent burger in the UK in 15 years, made with 100% chicken breast fillet and served in a four inch artisan glazed bun. It will be available across McDonald’s restaurants for £6.49 as part of an Extra-Value meal from October 19.

The new McCrispy burger launching in McDonald’s restaurants this month. Pic: McDonald’s

Mini potato waffles

Mini potato waffles will be added to the McDonald’s breakfast menu for the first time. The waffles will come in a portion of three for £1.39, and customers will be able to order them as part of a breakfast meal from October 19.

BBQ Bacon Stack

The BBQ Bacon Stack burger will return for the first time since last summer. The double burger with pepper jack cheese and bacon will replace the Big Tasty burger.

Twirl McFlurry

The Twirl McFlurry features the classic Mcdonald’s whippy ice-cream studded with chunks of Cadbury’s Twirl and coated in chocolate sauce. A regular Twirl McFlurry will set you back £1.69 or you can opt for a mini pot of ice-cream which costs £1.19.

The Twirl McFlurry is also launching at McDonald’s this month. Pic: McDonald’s.

