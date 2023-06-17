Four people - two children, aged 11 and three, and a man and a woman in their 30s - have been found dead in a flat in Hounslow, the Metropolitan Police has said . All four, who were found at the property in Staines Road, Bedfont, are thought to be related.

Met Police said they were called at just after 3pm on Friday (June 16), to concerns over occupants of the house and found the bodies after forcing their way in, in what they described as a “terrible incident”.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

The police also urged witnesses to come forward to assist in their investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun.