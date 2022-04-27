More than four in 10 Brits don't know what rewilding is

A poll of 2,000 adults found 43 per cent have no idea what rewilding is, with nearly one in 20 believing it to be simply letting your wild side free, while two per cent thought it was another name for people who grow their own vegetables.

It emerged the average adult has four occasions a week, of 50 minutes a time, where they spend time outdoors and surrounded by nature.

When immersed in nature outdoors, six in 10 said it makes them feel calm and happy, while 48 per cent feel healthy.

But 48 per cent of adults think most cities and rural areas have become too sterile and concrete, with four in 10 concerned there will be no green spaces left.

A giant garden

In response to the findings, Trafalgar Square went 'wild' today - and became an overgrown garden filled with more than 6,000 plants, flowers, and trees.

For one day only, the London landmark was covered in green plants and a host of beautiful brightly coloured blooms - catching the attention of city dwellers, birds, and insects.

A team of top gardeners and horticulturists worked through the night to turn the 30m x 20m space into a green paradise - complete with a replica lion statue covered in live foliage, turf and meadow.

The installation was developed by innocent drinks, as part of the launch of its Big Rewild campaign - a commitment to protecting and preserving two million hectares of land.

Millions of seeds

It will also see three million seeds, via plantable seed papers, given away today, while visitors to the site will be invited to rehome one of the plants.

Conservationist and wilderness expert, Ray Mears, was pictured at the temporary installation, which aims to 'reconnect’ people with the natural world - and encourage passers-by to consider the benefits of rewilding and restoring nature in the UK.

He said: “It’s wild that in the UK there has been a rapid urbanisation, with spaces greyer and more industrial than ever before.

"So much so, that people are going days without seeing nature, especially in the cities.

“For city dwellers especially, spending time with nature can be tricky – so that’s why I’m supporting innocent today in their mission to educate on the importance of nature by bringing back the beautiful trees, plants and flowers in one of the UK’s treasured landmarks.

“Rewilding has a multitude of benefits for the ecosystem; from drawing down carbon from the atmosphere, helping wildlife adapt to climate change and reversing biodiversity loss – not forgetting the positive impact to your physical and mental health.

"It’s time we all embrace a bit of the outdoors.”

Sam Akinluyi , managing director at innocent drinks, said: “Our Big Rewild campaign aims to show how we can use the power of nature for positive impact; all while making urban communities and the planet healthier places to be.

“Today’s installation marks the announcement of our pledge to help combat climate change.

"From making our orange juice fully carbon neutral, to rewilding two million hectors of land by 2025 and growing and protecting 300 orchards around the UK.

“We hope that this move inspires the nation to kickstart their own rewilding project and we welcome those not in London today to come down to one of our regional, events over the summer.”

As part of the Big Rewild, innocent drinks is working with nature-based charities across Europe to protect and preserve land.