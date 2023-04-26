Morrisons has unveiled a range of royal-themed foods in celebration of King Charles’ coronation. The supermarket has added several treats to its stores to honour the regal festivities.

King Charles’ crowning is set to take place next weekend on Saturday, May 6, with the retailer having released a selection of foods for the occasion. Morrisons’ themed additions see the fifth-largest supermarket chain join some of its competitors in releasing its own royal range.

The selection of food features plenty of picky bits perfect for any upcoming coronation street parties. From grazing boxes to cupcakes, the range has a mix of both sweet treats and savoury snacks to fill up on while you watch the festivities.

Morrisons also has its own royal-themed pastry dish on sale for customers. While a quiche has been chosen as the official coronation dish, the retailer is offering shoppers a crown-shaped pork pie.

We break down what Morrisons is set to offer customers for the upcoming royal celebrations through its new coronation-themed food range.

Morrisons’ coronation food range

