Morrisons is offering its shoppers the chance to spend less money on their fuel this half term to support families that want to get away and spend time travelling. The major supermarket chain is giving out discount vouchers - but there’s a catch.

Customers can receive 5p off every single litre of petrol or diesel that they purchase from Morrisons fuel stations. But first they must spend £35 in-store. Shoppers should be aware certain products are not included in the final total of your shop - see below.

The offer will be running for 10 days between Thursday (February 9) to February 19, but fear not if your tank is currently full as the voucher is valid until February 26. It can be redeemed at all Morrisons fuel stations, not including franchised Morrisons Daily forecourts.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: "This fuel promotion, together with more than a thousand prices that we cut and held down in January, will make a difference to our customers’ household bills. We know that fuel is a big expense and so our fuel offer aims to help budgets go a little further.”

Morrisons has also announced its ‘ Kids Eat Free ’ deal in its cafes has now been made permanent and is available 24/7. For every adult meal purchased at a Morrisons Cafe that is priced over £4.49, the offer gives customers a kid’s meal free-of-charge.

Items not included in shop spend for discount:

