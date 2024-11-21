The very first Christmas cocktail mixed entirely in the sky by freefalling skydivers launched this week on Tuesday, November 19.

A Christmas cocktail is a well-loved inclusion around a dining table or lounge room come the festive season - just as much as meaningful gifts for loved ones.

However, the beloved beverage has been taken to the next level, 10,000ft higher to be precise!

This Christmas, Buyagift has unveiled the limited-edition ‘Free Fall’ cocktail - a refreshing, vigorously mid-air shaken variant of the ‘Blue Daiguiri’ that includes light white rum, triple sec, Blue Curacao, lime juice, pineapple juice, and sugar cane syrup.

The cocktail has been made in collaboration with skydivers from Peterborough-based UK Parachuting, who performed multiple flights and mid-air manoeuvres over two days which saw the bright turquoise liquid shaken and stirred from heights up to 10,000ft.

‘Shaken and stirred’

Ronan Tighe, Manager Director of Buyagift, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be taking gift-giving to new heights by unveiling the ‘Free Fall’ Christmas cocktail today.

“We hope that we can spread a bit of extra Christmas joy and spark a bit of inspiration around meaningful presents.

“We know that Christmas gifting and trying to find authentic and unique gifts for family, friends or partners can be tough.

“At Buyagift we want to take the stress out of Christmas shopping and help Brits give gifts that live long in the recipients’ memory.”

For a chance to win a free bottle, head to the Buyagift website and enter the ballot, or go to Instagram.

The competition is available from Wednesday, November 20, and ends Sunday, November 25.