If you are in need of a last minute and economical gift for your mother this Mother’s Day, then you’re in luck. Showcase cinemas has announced that mums will be able to watch films for free on the upcoming special day. In a statement, Showcase said: "This Mothering Sunday, families can not only treat their loved one to a gift, but also spend some quality time together to create those special memories, all while enjoying the latest blockbuster hit.

"Families taking advantage of this special offer will be able to watch brand new releases including superhero sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods or Jennifer Saunders in feel-good British film Allelujah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Dixon, sales & marketing director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to announce that all Mums will be able to visit our cinemas for free this Mother’s Day. Going to the cinema has always been a much-loved family pastime, so we wanted to celebrate motherly figures nationwide on this special day by offering them a complimentary cinema experience.

"We can’t wait to welcome families to our cinemas this Mother’s Day, so they can put their feet up and enjoy the latest releases on the big screen.”

Most Popular

How to get involved with the offer

The offer is available in Showcase Cinemas on Sunday

Advertisement

Advertisement