News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

National Lottery, Euromillions, Thunderball and Set For Life luckiest numbers revealed according to data

Data has revealed the most common winning lottery numbers for the National Lottery, Euromillion and Thunderball, as well as the ‘unlucky’ ones to avoid.

By Chelsie Sewell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

If you’re a National Lottery player but you’re stumped when it comes to choosing your numbers you might need a bit of help. Whether you carefully pick out significant dates in your life or just go for a random mix, data has shown that some numbers really are the ‘luckiest’.

Since 1994, when the National Lottery was launched, thousands of people in the UK have become multi-millionaires. However, since then, jackpot amounts have increased by more than a hundred million pounds for some games making it even more tempting to play.

But the chances of winning the lottery are very slim, and relying on sheer luck may not be the best strategy despite many believing that if they select just the right numbers fortune will finally come to them.

However, experts at Casino Guardian have used data to uncover the luckiest lottery numbers by reviewing the draw history of various lottery games. The data shows some numbers seem to be drawn surprisingly often, while others rarely bring punters any jackpot wins at all.

Most Popular
    Lottery tickets for the EuroMillions jackpot

    National Lottery luckiest numbers according to data

    UK Lotto

    Luckiest numbers

    52, 58, and 39

    Unluckiest numbers

    48 and 9

    EuroMillions

    Luckiest numbers

    20, 21, and 17

    Unluckiest numbers

    18 and 22

    Thunderball

    Luckiest numbers

    13, 29 and 3

    Unluckiest numbers

    12 and 35

    Set for Life

    Luckiest numbers

    21, 42, and 40

    Life balls: 7 and 6

    Unluckiest numbers:

    30

    Life ball: 4

    DataNational LotteryPeople