England’s longest national path will be renamed as part of the celebrations for the coronation. The Government has unveiled plans to leave a lasting public legacy by renaming the coastal path the King Charles III England Coast Path.

During his time as the Prince of Wales, King Charles expressed his love for England’s wildlife and rural places. His Majesty frequently shared his passion for walking and its role in promoting a healthy mind and body.

The new plans will see England’s longest coastal path renamed the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ after its official unveiling on May 10. It will leave a lasting legacy of the Coronation which is hoped to be enjoyed around the entire English coastline.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will be a 2,700-mile long walk around the whole of the English coast. The walk will pass through some of the stunning English countryside as well as internationally famous coast lines.

Working alongside local authorities, Natural England has already opened 794 miles of the route so far, with the trail set to be fully walkable by the end of 2024. The path will connect communities between Northumberland to Cumbria, going via Cornwall.

Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey said:“The King is a dedicated champion of nature in our country. He spearheaded efforts to move to more environmentally friendly farming techniques and through his Prince’s Foundation has sought to highlight how education can foster responsible stewardship towards the planet and the natural environment.

“The Coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our national story and it’s fitting that nature and the public will benefit from these lasting commemorations for years to come.”

The next two sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path will open in Filey, North Yorkshire and Crosby Beach, Liverpool and will both be opened on May 10. Alongside the coastal path, there will be a creation of a new ‘King’s Series of National Nature Reserves’ with five nature reserves being added to the list for five years, making 25 in total.

England’s longest national path will be renamed to celebrate the coronation