Season 4 of the psychological thriller You has had its release date confirmed during Netflix’s TUDUM virtual event - with it the surprise announcement that the new series will be shown in two halves.

The show, based on Caroline Kepnes’ series of novels, will move to London as serial killer Joe Goldberg tries to start anew in a foreign land, following the events at the end of the third season

The fourth series of the show sees Penn Badgley return once again as Joe, but with the new filming location comes a completely fresh cast of characters as the killer starts a new life under false pretences.

Here is everything we know so far about the new series of Netflix’s psychological thriller, You, including when parts 1 and 2 will be premiering on the streaming giant.

What is the new season of Netflix’s You all about?

Series 4 picks up after the devastating events at the end of the last season, with Joe Goldberg having moved to London to start a new life.

In his monologue given in You series 4’s teaser trailer, Goldberg is looking to put his previous pursuits behind in an effort to better himself.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs, no, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself.”

“I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing.” “This time around I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

Who has been cast in Netflix’s You season 4?

Penn Badgley once again assumes the role of Joe Goldberg , a former bookstore manager in New York who we discover in the first season has a problem with infatuations - leading to stalking through social media and other technology.

Badgley is joined in the new series by Lukas Gage , who can be seen in the Golden Globe winning black comedy The White Lotus and former EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper , who played Louise Mitchell on the BBC soap opera.

The lead roles are rounded out by Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie , joining the cast as Kate , an art gallery director with a boyfriend who brings Joe into the fray this season.

When is You season 4 released on Netflix?

Season 4: Part 1 will be on Netflix from February 10, 2023 while part 2 will premiere a month later on March 10.

