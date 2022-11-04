Rest easy, fans of Netflix’s acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman . Rumours of it being cancelled have been put to bed as Netflix has greenlit season two, including casting Tom Sturridge once again as the titular Sandman of the series. The rumours of a cancellation stemmed from Netflix having to tighten their production expenses, while episodes of The Sandman were reportedly close to £13.5m per episode to make.

The news was announced by Gaiman on his official Twitter account , he said: “The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened…”. It was then followed by a short teaser featuring Morpheus , played by Sturridge.

Netflix said through its TUDUM platform that “more episodes” will be in production regarding The Sandman, though this may be additional bonus episodes or a much shorter season. Netflix has yet to comment on how new episodes will be delivered on the platform once filming has been completed.

The creative team of Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg will remain at the helm of the new episodes of The Sandman. Gaiman in a separate statement wrote “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros, Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet).

“Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work.

“There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell.”

