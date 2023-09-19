Around 4,000 Newcastle fans have travelled to Milan to attend the opening Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday 19 September

A Newcastle United fan has been hospitalised with stab wound injuries after he was attacked in Milan ahead of the club's opening Champions League match.

Eddie McKay, 58, flew to the Italian city with his son and a friend to watch their team in the highly-anticipated match when he was attacked by a group of around seven or eight people, local police have confirmed. The attack took place in the city's Navigli district at around midnight on Monday (18 September).

Mr McKay is said to have suffered stab wounds to his back and his arms. he also fell on the ground while attempting to run away from the group of the attackers.

He is currently in a stable condition in a local city hospital. His family are due to fly out today to be by his side.

A local police spokesperson said: "A 58-year-old Englishman, a Newcastle fan, was stabbed around midnight by a group of seven or eight people while he and a friend were between via Segantini and via Gola in Milan. He received a stab wound in the back and two in the arms.

"A police car intervened, and the man was taken to Policlinico hospital, where he is not in serious condition."

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Rachel McKay , Mr McKay's daughter, said: "My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He's gutted he's missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

"He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked.

"My brother is okay, but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I'm flying out there later. We haven't slept all night."

Around 4,000 tickets were made available for Newcastle United fans for the match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium. More fans are expected to travel to the city, with ticketless supporters also making the journey.

Police say that it is currently unknown whether the attack is related to football.