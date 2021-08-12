NHS staff and care workers given free access to live events as Concerts for Carers launches

Following what has been an incredibly challenging 16 months for the care and hospital sector, O2 has launched a new initiative to offer free tickets to certain key workers.

Concerts for Carers will give NHS staff and paid carers access to free tickets to live events,

‘Forever indebted to frontline workers’

According to research conducted by O2, 15 percent of the UK population donate to an NHS or care work-related charity during the Covid 19 pandemic, highlighting how the whole country has been indebted to key workers.

As venues begin to reopen and spectator limits are lifted, O2 is keen to ensure NHS staff and paid carers get their fair share of live music entertainment.

The telecoms company is committed to bringing live music back to the public and revitalising the depleted industry.

Concerts for Carers is a registered charity with a mission to promote positive mental health and wellbeing for those under so much pressure in the care industry. The charity will focus on various aspects of support, with a focus on providing access to free music tickets all year round.

Gareth Griffiths, Head of Sponsorship at O2, said: “As a nation we will forever be indebted to those frontline workers of the NHS and paid Care staff who put themselves at risk daily to keep the rest of us safe.”

He added that there was no amount of concerts which could quantify the gratitude felt by O2 for key workers, but that the company is “hoping to use our live music heritage to help create moments which put carers first and say thank you.”

‘Lasting legacy of NHS’

Concerts for Carers co-founder Steve Gotkine said the charity are “delighted,” to have the backing of O2, which owns the world’s most popular live music arena, The London O2.

“This is a huge step in helping Concerts for Carers build the lasting legacy our NHS and paid Care workers deserve,” he added.

Concerts for Carers will make free tickets available to NHS staff and paid Care workers at O2’s full portfolio of venues, including London’s iconic The O2 and its range of O2 Academy venues, as well as through an ever growing network of some of the biggest music venues across the UK that will be announced shortly. With access to live experiences at locations across the country, the charity is committed to hosting concerts at venues accessible for all carers.

In addition to the new charity initiative, London’s O2 arena will also play host to several concerts dedicated to NHS staff - with the audience comprising entirely of NHS employees.