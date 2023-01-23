NHS and healthcare workers can save hundreds of pounds this January as new big brand offers and money-saving discounts have been released for this month. Health Service Discounts, a company offering exclusive discounts to health workers in the UK, has partnered with leading brands to offer big savings on travel, home, and well-being spending, as well as financial services support.

Health Service Discounts’ is a free scheme exclusive to all healthcare staff, in any role, healthcare students, and retired staff, and gives them the chance to access hundreds of offers and codes from many leading brands.

Advertisement

Healthcare workers can use their codes to save money with Loveholidays, JD Sports, The Gym Group and many more this January. The scheme is free to sign up to, after proving that you are a healthcare worker.

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director at Health Service Discounts, said: “No matter what you plan to focus on in 2023, we will be right by your side, helping you save money every step of the way.

Most Popular

“The start of a New Year is the perfect opportunity to plan and look forward to what lies ahead. It’s also the perfect time to book a holiday, set a financial goal, or simply focus on your health and well-being.

“We all approach the New Year differently, but regardless of what you aim to achieve in 2023, our free Health Service Discounts membership service is here to support those employed in the health sector and make their hard-earned income stretch a little further.”

Advertisement

NHS and healthcare workers can get exclusive discounts this month

Members can also earn cashback on purchases at over 80 retailers with the Ode Card visa card. This is a Prepaid card that you can use online or in-store to earn cashback at shops such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Boots, and Primark.

Advertisement

NHS and healthcare worker discounts

Butlins - £20 NHS discount

Advertisement

Expedia – 10% NHS discount

Haven – Up to 15% NHS discount

Advertisement

Hoseasons – Up to 10% NHS discount

Hotels.com – 10% NHS discount

Advertisement

Jet2 - £25 NHS discount

Loveholidays – Up to 15% off hotels and an extra £25 discount

Advertisement

Travelodge – 5% NHS discount

TUI Holidays for Heroes – Up to £250 off and an extra £100 discount

Advertisement

Adidas – Up to 35% NHS discount

Fitbit – 20% NHS discount

Advertisement

Fitness First – 10% off for the first six months

Gym Group – 15% discount on monthly membership

Advertisement

Holland & Barrett – 15% NHS discount

JD – 20% NHS discount

Advertisement

MyProtein – 45% NHS discount

PureGym – 10% NHS discount

Advertisement

Emma Mattress – Up to 60% sale and an extra 5% NHS discount

Furniture Village – Up to 50% sale and an extra 8% NHS discount

Advertisement

Hotpoint – 25% NHS discount

Shark – 10% NHS discount

Advertisement

How to sign up for Health Care Discounts