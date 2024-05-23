Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Manc icons have been teasing an announcement all week.

The 1990s will always be known for the rise of BritPop in the UK, and Manchester’s Oasis were at the forefront of this. In 1994, they released their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ and set the tone for the next 15 years.

Fast forward 30 years and the anniversary of this iconic album is fast approaching, with the band announcing some special news for fans. To mark three decades since its release, Oasis have announced new formats of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be available from August 30 2024, exactly 30 years to the day of the original release. Included in the new edition will be tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

Noel & Liam Gallagher. Photo: (c) Paul Slattery

The recordings and outtakes have been unearthed for the first time. It is a way of seeing how the band carried out the process that led to the finished article.

These outtakes have been mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, and are joined by a previously unreleased demo version of Sad Song. This version of the tak features Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

The new versions of the album are available for pre-order now through the Oasis website. They will be fully available from August 30.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)