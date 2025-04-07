Online fashion retailers to deliver 6.9 billion plastic bags by 2030

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online fashion retailers delivered 941 million plastic bags to UK shoppers last year alone, equating to 2.6 million bags every day, widening the gap between high-street and online retail in efforts to move away from plastic bags.

The high-street levy has cut plastic bag use by 98% since 2015, but as shoppers migrated online, ecommerce plastic bag use has continued to increase. Analysis by Development Economics, commissioned by sustainable packaging business DS Smith, an International Paper company, reveals that the UK is now the largest individual market for ecommerce plastic delivery bags amongst large European economies. Last year, the UK was estimated to have used 150 million more plastic bags than Germany, which came in second.

The research estimates that the number of bags in use is set to increase by 40% between now and 2030, in line with the expected growth in online fashion sales. This means by 2030, 1.3 billion plastic delivery bags will be arriving on UK doorsteps each year, adding up to 6.9 billion bags in the next five years. Only 9% of the fashion ecommerce bags delivered across the UK are currently being reused or recycled, while the remaining 91% end up in landfill or incineration, equating to 857 million bags just last year. The growth in ecommerce and slow progress on increasing recycling rates mean by 2030, over 1 billion plastic bags will end up in landfill or burned annually.

Stefano Rossi, Divisional CEO Packaging at DS Smith, said: “With some of the biggest brands in the world, we estimate that we’ve already replaced more than 1 billion pieces of plastic over the last four years – but we must do more. While online shopping has grown, ecommerce retailers lag high-street stores when it comes to replacing plastic bags. Brands like Zalando have proved change is possible, but there is a blocker; there simply aren’t enough paper alternatives available and our industry needs to step up to provide them.

“It will be tempting for businesses to fixate on price, but sticking with plastic comes at a cost – consumers don’t want it, and brands risk their reputation by ignoring that. We think legislation can and should be more demanding of us all - phasing out certain plastics to help create a level playing field that encourages innovation, investment, and generates healthy competition to replace plastic.

“Some online fashion brands have already made the switch. Zalando, Europe’s leading multi-brand fashion and lifestyle destination, has been using paper shipping bags made from recycled content and FSC-certified virgin fibres instead of plastic bags since 2020. This has been well received by its customers.”

David Fischer, Director Logistics Sustainability and Packaging at Zalando, said: “Switching from plastic to paper shipping bags has been a game-changer. After introducing our first paper bags, customer satisfaction with our new packaging surged by 16ppt year over year. The high acceptance rate makes us confident that we are on the right track with paper bags that are easy to recycle in the vast majority of Europe. However, eliminating single-use plastics remains a key obstacle to the ecommerce industry for achieving their sustainability goals. Finding the perfect solution is a complex task, especially in a landscape where more sustainable alternatives are not yet fully scalable or may not meet the minimum requirements both in terms of sustainability and operational feasibility.”

A move towards more easily recyclable materials is supported by the majority of Brits. Two thirds (67%) of people want plastic bags phased out where replacements are available, and three in five (60%) shoppers say they prefer to receive their shopping wrapped in carboard or paper. Half of UK shoppers say they feel guilty about the amount of plastic their orders come in and think the responsibility to reduce the use of plastic sits with retailers (51%), packaging companies (44%) and government (24%). Almost half of shoppers (46%) say they’d be more likely to order from a fashion retailer that uses easily recyclable packaging.

The opportunity to meet consumer demand for more sustainable packaging is evidently significant. To meet the demand and in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, each of DS Smith’s 800 designers have been trained in circular design principles and can assess performance on recycled content and recyclability, which is increasingly important to the world’s largest brands.