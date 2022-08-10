Only one in five women play grassroots sport, survey finds despite England's Euro win

England women's Euro Football winners - what is the legacy? (photo: Getty Images)

What is the legacy of England Women's Euro win?

Only 1 in 5 women (20 per cent) have ever participated in community grassroots sports, compared to almost half (46 per cent) of men, a survey has found.

As the nation celebrates last week’s historic Lionesses’ win, this data highlights the inequality in access and resources between men’s and women’s grassroots sport.

According to charity Women in Sport, school age girls are significantly less active than boys, and less girls between years nine to 11 enjoy sports, compared to boys.

Questions raised

Questions have also been raised by parents about equality of access, with some claiming girls must pay to up to £50 per month to play football in Premier League academies, something which boys do not have to do.

Now, former Lioness and Arsenal ace Rachel Yankey is heading calls for grassroots sports clubs to apply for funding ensuring “now is the time for real change.”

Leading pub company and brewer, Greene King, continues to pledge hundreds of thousands of pounds to grassroots sports clubs through the Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch In scheme, aiming to give away £1 million to clubs before the end of 2023.

The scheme, which is available throughout the UK sees grants awarded to clubs of up to £3,000.

Supporting over 8,000 beneficiaries to date and funding over 50 projects, the Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch In scheme is available for all grassroots sports clubs in the UK with participants aged 18 and over.

So far, Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch has donated £208K to grassroots sports clubs across the UK.

Football star Rachel Yankey urges sports teams to apply for funding: “Seeing the women bring football home on Sunday was nothing short of incredible.

“This was a historic win that will inspire so many women right across the UK and that’s why it’s so important that we continue this momentum to ensure sport is accessible at grassroots level.

“Not having access to funds was a common theme for me when I started out, but Greene King’s Proud To Pitch In scheme really helps combat that.

“Whatever sport you play, funding is available. Whether it’s for new equipment, jerseys or to refurbish the club house – the Proud To Pitch In grants can make a huge difference.

“Now is the time for real change, let’s ensure as a nation we can keep playing and enjoying sport in our communities.”

Greene King is donating 10p from every pint of Greene King IPA and 50p from every 4x500ml can pack sold* to support the Proud To Pitch In scheme.

The cash grants help support local clubs from the ground up, so they can continue the sport they love.

From football, rugby, netball and cricket right through to rowing and Zumba – the Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch In scheme is available to all sports clubs.

Will Hemmings, marketing director for Brewing & Brands at Greene King adds: “Sport is so important to our communities, and we’ve seen this weekend just how much sport can deliver a real community spirit.

“We want to encourage teams all over the country to apply for Proud To Pitch In grants, so we can help support them with funds that allow them to continue the sports they love.

“We’re immensely proud of the Greene King IPA Proud To Pitch In scheme and it’s amazing to see the impact the grants have delivered to date. This isn’t a one-off campaign, it’s a continuous pledge from us at Greene King to ensure grassroots sports can flourish not just in local communities but right across the UK.”

