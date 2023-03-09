We are now just days away from the 2023 Oscars, which is set to be held in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 12). The ceremony, which will honour films released in 2022 is being hosted by TV host Jimmy Kimmell.

Organisers will hope they do not have a repeat of last year, which saw Will Smith strike Chris Rock following a comment regarding Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, an incident that overshadowed the ceremony.

Online casino guide Japan-101 looked at the films up for one of the most coveted gongs, the best picture, at the 2023 Oscars. They combined these with Rotten Tomatoes ratings to reveal which movie should win.

A spokesperson for Japan-101 said: “It’s interesting how much the ratings vary from film to film. Often audiences might look at a rating to determine if they’ll watch a film – the higher a rating, the more successful it’s likely to be.

“All the films average quite highly, though a 26.5% gap between Triangle of Sadness and Top Gun: Maverick is quite significant. Based on last year’s winner though, neither are in contention as the data indicates that Everything All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front are most likely to win.

Oscars Best Picture winner 2023 according to Rotten Tomatoes rating

Top Gun: Maverick - 97.5

Everything Everywhere All at Once - 91.5

All Quiet on the Western Front - 90.5

The Fabelmans - 87.5

The Banshees of Inisherin - 85.5

Elvis - 85.5

Women Talking - 85.5

Avatar: The Way of Water - 85.5

Tar - 82