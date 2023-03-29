ITV has confirmed that its schedule will be slightly askew tonight (March 29) as the channel will pay tribute to the late Paul O’Grady who died aged 67. O’Grady’s death was confirmed by his husband Andre Portasio on Tuesday (March 28).

ITV has opted to show the Royal special of Paul’s award-winning show For The Love Of Dogs at 5pm this evening - meaning that popular game show ‘The Chase’ starring Bradley Walsh will be axed.

The 5pm slot on ITV will once again be filled by Paul’s self-titled teatime chat show, in a fitting nod to his legacy. Since his passing, the Queen Consort, among others, has paid tribute to O’Grady, stating she was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of his death.

Camilla and O’Grady struck up a close friendship with one another while they worked closely together in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. It was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning O’Grady had ‘unexpectedly’ died.

In a statement, his husband said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paul O'Grady had a close relationship with Camilla (Pic:Getty)