After twelve long years, Bolton’s funniest export Peter Kay has announced a series of arena shows marking his return to the stand up scene. In true Peter Kay fashion also, his announcement came during an important moment in popular culture.

As TV viewers tuned in to the first episode of the new series of I ’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here , those who chose to watch the advert breaks caught a glimpse of Peter Kay with a roll of carpet underneath his arm. Kay was then asked if he managed to buy his mum a bungalow in which he responded “yeah, she wants a new carpet now.”

The Better Late Than Never tour is set to kick off in late 2022, with Kay concentrating at this time on more northern cities for his comeback, with Nottingham and Cardiff the furthest south Kay is performing. There is currently no information or plans for additional tour dates, however public demand for the comedian may change that.

Kay was meant to tour the United Kingdom in 2017 however pulled all scheduled dates due to what he described as “ unforeseen family circumstances ”. In that time, Kay has dealt with a raft of death rumours alongside popping up in small cameo appearances for charity telethons and on-stage appearances.

Kay holds the Guiness Record performing a show on tour with the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people. You can watch the official tour announcement now through Peter Kay’s official twitter page.

Peter Kay Better Late Than Never tour

Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour will be taking place at the following locations

December 2 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 3 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 17 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

January 6 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool

January 20 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

February 17 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 9 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 23 2023: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 5 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 19 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 16 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

June 17 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

July 14 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 15 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

August 11 2023: Utilita Arena, Nottingham

Peter Kay tickets 2023

Tickets to see Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour will be available on Ticketmaster from November 12. Pre sale tickets for the shows in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle will be available through the new Three+ app from November 10th.