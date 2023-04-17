Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2 - and there’s not long to wait!

Prime Hydration Drink will be returning to Aldi shelves in a selection of vibrant flavours. With the drink’s notorious history for selling out, Aldi has placed a purchase limit on the viral sensation.

The drink - which contains 10% coconut water, electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs - has been a huge hit with children and teenagers in particular. Major supermarkets across the country were left in chaos when shoppers lined up to get the Prime drink upon release last year.

From April 18, the viral hydration drink from KSI & Logan Paul will be available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide. The drink can be found in the Specialbuy section of the store, and once the latest batch sells out, it won’t be restocked.

Aldi shoppers can choose from six different flavours, including the new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

