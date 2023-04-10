The ever adorable Prince Louis joined the royal family for his first Easter Sunday appearance, for a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Royal Family were out in full force on Sunday for the Easter Mattins service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, including Prince Louis who was making his first Easter appearance for the service. The annual service is an important fixture in the royal calendar and marks the first Easter service since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

King Charles attended the service alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla. A number of other senior royals were at the service, including Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew and the Princess Royal, Anne, were also in attendance. The Royal Family were seen in the grounds of the castle enjoying the sunshine ahead of the morning service.

Other members of the family at the service include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, who arrived with their son James, the Earl of Wessex. Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended, as did Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Smart attire Prince Louis wore a smart blue tie and shorts for the service

Mother and son Prince Louis and his mother Princess Kate

Prince William and family Prince William and Princess Kate with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Royal Family The Royal family attend an Easter service at St. George's Chapel