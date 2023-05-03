The wait is finally over for Bridgerton fans as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story drops on Netflix in a matter of hours. The Shondaland show will centre around fan favourite Queen Charlotte and her mysterious relationship with King George.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will finally transport fans back to the ton with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals. The show will run across two timelines, and give fans a look at the young lives of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bridgerton series has dominated Netflix since its release in 2020, and fans have gobbled up every ounce of content from the franchise they could. The show is based on the novels written by Julia Quinn.

Within the Bridgerton book franchise there are eight books based on each of the Bridgerton siblings. Though, fans have grown very fond of characters outside of the Bridgerton family, which has led to Quinn and Netflix expanding the ever growing franchise.

Most Popular

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is listed as a limited series, meaning there may only be one series. So where can fans go once they have binge watched the series? Here’s everything you need to know about the books featuring Queen Charlotte and her journey.

Is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story based on a book?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes. However, the novel is not a part of the Bridgerton book series. This is because Queen Charlotte wasn’t actually a character in the book series, and was created completely for the Netflix show.

Queen Charlotte fit so perfectly into the universe that Quinn decided to expand her literary universe and write a whole new novel for her. The book is scheduled for release on May 9 2023, and is available for pre-order wherever you get your books.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will air on Netflix on May 4

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Advertisement

Advertisement