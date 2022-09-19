Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: the day in photos from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle
The body of Queen Elizabeth II has been taken to Windsor following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey
The eyes of the world have been on London today as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has taken place.
The service was attended by world leaders and dignitaries from across the continents.
This landmark occasion has been captured on camera, leading to some iconic images that will define how we remember the day.
Here is a selection of the photos that have beem taken of the funeral, showing it to be a hugely signifcant day in history.
The Imperial Crown
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been transported through the streets of the capital, to Westminster Abbey and finally to St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Throughout the day, her coffin has had the Imperial Crown placed on top - this remained on the coffin throughout the Westminster Abbey service and on the journey to Windsor.
Tears on the streets
Emotional scenes like this have been commonplace this week as members of the public have expressed their sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
From Mother to Son
King Charles III watches on at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He is the new King and will follow in the footsteps of the longest serving monarch in British history.
In this photo, a solumn moment is captured on the face of the new King, and we see him in the shot with just the coffin of his mother.
The Funeral Cortege
Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was transported back through London on a horse drawn carriage.
She was escorted by Royal Navy personnel past London ladmarks such as the Cenotaph War Memorial.
Armed Forces Procession
The Armed Forces are often involved with large scale events in the UK, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been no exception.
This photo of The Mall shows in great detail the scale of the event today and the sheer number of people involved.
Grenadier Guards at Windsor
The Grenadier Guards have been standing guarrd and waiting for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II from London.
The guards escorted the hearse into the castle and towards the Queen’s final resting place - the King George VI Memorial Chhapel.
This is a chapel Queen Elizabeth II commissioned to be built in memory of her late father.
Flowery tributes
Flowers were thrown onto the hearse as it made its way from Wellington Arch to Windsor.
Brass band music accompanied the hearse, and people lined the streets for much of the route to pay tribute to the former Queen.