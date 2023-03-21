Hit series Race Across The World will return to our screens soon for its third series on its new home of BBC One. The BAFTA-winning series, which originally aired on BBC Two, follows five pairs of hopeful travellers as they race around the globe without the use of flying or technology, and with a strict cash limit as £20,000 cash prize awaits them at the finish line.

This time, the contestants will race across Canada, beginning at the edge of the Pacific Ocean in Vancouver and racing over 16,000 kilometres across six time zones to finish on the Atlantic Coast of North America’s most eastern city, St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern-day life, the contestants must navigate their way through the very edges of civilisation in pairs, taking in vast prairies, untouched wilderness, and great lakes, with only the cash equivalent of doing the same journey by plane to their final destination.

The contestants will travel with no mobile phone, internet access or credit cards to assist them and will discover that to reach the finish line quickest, and win the £20,000 cash prize, they need to rely on their travel skills and ingenuity as well as the kindness of strangers.

Most Popular

But when will the series start and who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Race Across The World season 3 release date

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race Across The World season three will air its first episode on BBC One on Wednesday, March 22. The first two seasons of the show aired on BBC Two and now after a two year hiatus, the show will air on the BBC’s main channel as well as on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Race Across The World contestants

Race Across The World will return to our TV screens soon with a new group of contestants

Company director Cathie and bank clerk Tricia

Father and daughter duo Kevin and Claudia

Sport and physical activity consultant Ladi and event manager Monique

Siblings Marc and Michael

Trauma orthopaedic surgeon Mobeen and psychiatrist Zainib

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Race Across The World?