The first wave of acts for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 has been announced - and it is set to be one huge party. The headliners for the joint festivals were announced earlier today.

Geordie singing star Sam Fender will take to the main stage of both festivals over the weekend. Other headliners include iconic indie rock band The Killers. The third headliner, who will top the bill at Reading on the Sunday and Leeds on the Friday of the festival weekend, is Billie Eilish.

Sam Fender will headline Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday, while The Killers will take to the Reading main stage on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday. A wave of other acts have been announced by event organisers Festival Republic.

Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons and Nothing But Thieves have also been announced to be playing across the weekend. You Me At Six will also be performing.

