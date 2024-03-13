Go behind-the-scenes with the Red Arrows as they launch 60th season 'Diamond' tour

Exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the Red Arrows 60th anniversary year launch.
By Shannon Weir
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
The Red Arrows launch their 60th anniversary season with a special display above the skies of RAF Waddington, bringing together teammates old and new. The vibrant occasion gathered an audience, with the local community wanting a glimpse of the action. 

The flight featured a classic Folland Gnat alongside the modern red Hawks. The old RAF training plane has a special place in Red Arrows history, flown by them from 1963 to 1965 when the team were previously known as the Yellow Jacks. 

Iain Lynn took an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at RAF Waddington during the season launch. Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Adam Collins revealed the audience were in for a treat as this year's air displays include “manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years” to mark the diamond anniversary event. He shared how the day was all about looking back to the origins of the team, comparing the present team and sharing experience with young people who will potentially be the team’s future. 

Sqn Lrd Chris McCann, also known as Red Arrows pilot ‘Red 2’ said: “There’s lots of exciting things to look forward to this year, back to a nine-ship aircraft, a full display season in the UK and an overseas tour in Canada at the end of the year.”

