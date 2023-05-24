New research has revealed the areas with the highest rate of first-time MOT passing in the UK. Insurance broker firm One Sure Insurance analysed data obtained from the DVLA database to make the list.

The research covers all class four vehicles, which includes cars, vans, small commercial vehicles and more. The research also found that bronze-coloured cars were the most likely to pass, with a pass rate of 84.68 percent.

London dominated the list, with many of the areas in the top 10 from the capital. On the other end, Scotland featured four out of the top 10 areas with the lowest pass rates for MOTs.

A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance commented on the findings, saying: "The variations identified in the study offer valuable insights into the diverse factors that can affect MOT outcomes.

“The study serves as a reminder for motorists nationwide to remain diligent in maintaining their vehicles and prioritising regular checks to increase the likelihood of successful MOT examinations. This proactive approach contributes to ensuring road safety for all."

Areas with highest rate of first-time MOT passing in the UK

