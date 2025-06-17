Research shows how cash divides us - Gen Z call it ‘paper' while Boomers say 'cash'

29 per cent believe the word ‘cash’ may die out entirely one day | Shutterstock

Boomers call it ‘cash’, while Gen Z prefer to use ‘paper’ – this is how different ages talk about money.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found Gen Z is the most likely generation to use slang terms, with 58 per cent adopting new phrases, compared to just 19 per cent of Boomers.

With the way we pay for things continually evolving, so is the language we use to communicate these payments, and as such 29 per cent believe the word ‘cash’ may die out entirely one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstanding phrases such as ‘lolly’ (67 per cent), ‘shekels’ (35 per cent) and ‘folding green’ (13 per cent) are widely used by the over 65s, but are rarely recognised or used by Gen Z or Millennials.

However, terms such as ‘stacks’ (32 per cent ) and ‘P’s' (27 per cent) are more commonly said by Gen Zs.

Despite the introduction of cashless payments, 71 per cent of Brits agree the decline of cash is not inevitable, with 82 per cent believing it’s important to have it readily available.

Ross Borkett, banking director at Post Office, which commissioned the research said: “Money, how we talk about it and how we use it, has always been a unique part of British culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such a wide range of phrases are being used for money, showing how entrenched cash still is within our society.

“Whether you need money to pay the window cleaner or own a local shop and need to deposit your daily takings, we believe cash matters, and it seems so does the public.

“While we’re seeing a shift towards contactless and digital payments, this research highlights that Brits still find value in having access to cash - whether they call it ‘quid’ or ‘coin’.”

It’s not just different generations which have slang terms for money; the research also found that where you live can impact your cash vocabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, ‘dosh’ is most popular in the North East, while ‘bread’ is most likely to be said by people in the South East.

But in Northern Ireland, ‘bank’ and ‘moolah’ are popular terms.

This has resulted in more than a quarter (27 per cent) of Brits travelling to a different part of the UK and hearing an unfamiliar term for cash.

Common ways to pick up these quirky phrases are from parents (42 per cent) and friends (46 per cent ), according to the OnePoll data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Lynn Robson, lecturer in English Literature at Oxford University, said: “As money has evolved from shells and coins to plastic and digital forms, so too has the language we use to describe it.

“Despite the changes in how we pay for things, ‘cash’ - which has been used in our language for over 500 years - is still the most popular word for money.

“When it comes to the language of money, there are many cultural influences that can move phrases from the margins to mainstream culture.

“For example, sayings like ‘loot’ are infiltrating conversations due to the popularity of games like Minecraft, but it is still those closest to us which have the greatest impact on our language.”

Common ways to pick up these quirky phrases are from parents and friends | Shutterstock

Brits' top 50 terms for money:

Cash Quid Fiver Tenner Coin Notes Change Dosh Grand (or G - £1000) Dough Funds Bucks Bills Coppers Bank Loot Ton (£100) Brass Bread Readies Wonga Lolly Moolah Pony (£25) Monkey (£500) Shrapnel Smackers Wedge Score Peanuts Spondulicks (or Spondoolies) Squids Plastic Paper Shekels Greenbacks Stacks Green Foldin’ stuff Bob / Tenners and Twenties Benjamins Crust Ching Large Cheddar Beans Folding green Bangers and mash P’s Racks