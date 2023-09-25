Rhod Gilbert has announced a new tour that will last for 22 months, starting in January 2024 and ending in November the year after - how to get tickets & how to see tour dates

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he is set to go on a mammoth UK and Ireland tour, the show. Rhod Gilbert And The Giant Grapefruit will run for 110 dates, starting in January 2024 and running through to November 2025.

The comedian himself says: "After the year I’ve had it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them ‘til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***".

His agents say: "Rhod’s last tour, The Book of John, kicked off in 2019 and ran until 2023 (with extra dates added due to overwhelming demand, covid delays, and further postponements due to Rhod’s cancer diagnosis).

“A highly personal and honest show, Rhod performed The Book of John to over 200,000 people, amassing widespread rave reviews, with critics hailing it as his best live show to date.

"When life gives you lemons... Previously, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour... But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty.

“Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs... with a little help from an old adversary.

"This new live show sees Rhod back on stage doing what he does best. Candid, hilarious and uplifting; it’s a show about navigating the dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade."

