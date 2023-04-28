The Royal Mail has released a new set of stamps to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. This marks the third time the postal service has issued stamps to mark a coronation after doing so in 1937 and 1953 for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II respectively.

The four stamp set will feature causes King Charles and Queen Camilla have supported vocally such as cultural diversity, sustainability and the Commonwealth. The stamps were designed by Atelier Works and feature newly commissioned wood engravings by British artist Andrew Davidson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Mail said the chosen designs were based on cases King Charles "has dedicated his life of public service to". The monarch himself features on the coronation stamp depicted at the key moment of the May 6 service. The stamp shows the moment St Edward’s Crown will be lowered onto the King’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch’s famous passion for the environment is confirmed on the sustainability and biodiversity stamp, which shows forests, wildflowers and pollinating insects, acknowledging Charles’ passion for conservation. The Commonwealth stamp shows the UK as an outward-looking nation, focusing on global trade, co-operation, democracy and peace.

Most Popular

The stamps are available to pre-order from the Royal Mail website, and will go on sale on the day of the coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement