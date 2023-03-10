A glitch in Android software has resulted in Samsung urging all users of their Galaxy phones to download their latest update. Owners of the software Google have announced the release of the vital upgrade that fixes a number of flaws with one so bad it’s been given a "Critical" rating.

According to The Mirror, the bug could lead to something called remote code execution which might allow cyber thieves to install malware onto devices remotely. This could put personal data, such as passwords and usernames, at risk.

Samsung has released the update as part of its security release this month. A spokesperson for the company said: "Samsung Mobile is releasing a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of the monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process.

"This SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung. Google patches include patches up to Android Security Bulletin – March 2023 package."

Samsung has urged customers to get the update

The latest security release fixes 39 bugs from Google and another 11 that are specific to Samsung devices. Once the update and fix is complete, there will be no risk of attacks.

