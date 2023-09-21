Viewers have gone wild over a new Warburtons advert, which sees Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson assume the role of Johnathan Warburton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson has bagged a brand new role in a move that might surprise many. The Pulp Fiction icon has recently been unveiled as the star in a new Warburtons bread advert.

The advert that Jackson is starring in for the UK’s biggest bakery brand, Warburtons, lasts for around two minutes. He turns his hand to the top job in the Warburtons business, alongside the bakery’s real chairman, Jonathan Warburton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip begins in Warburton’s headquarters, which in real life is based in Bolton, Lancashire. The actor takes over the office of the real chairman (mentioned above), much to the surprise of his assistant.

Most Popular

Dressed in the chairman’s iconic blue shirt and orange tie, the 74-year-old actor turns to the camera and in his familiar voice, says: “Hi, I’m Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK’s largest family bakery.”

Being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it’s probably a surprise to see Jackson in an advert. But, it has gone down well with viewers, with one saying: “Holy moly, Warburtons have knocked this clean out of the bakery. Park. Whatever.”