Parents and guardians across the UK will have already applied for their child's place in primary and secondary school for September 2024.

Children who are the age of four before September will be entering primary school, while older children will be making the leap into secondary school.

Each school will have an admission criteria, which can help towards the child being offered a place.

Admission criteria can differ depending on the school, however criteria can include; catchment area, sibling links, religion (for faith schools), primary school (for feeder schools), and/or passing an entrance exam (for selective schools).

As parents and guardians would have already applied for their desired schools, they will soon find out if their child has secured a place.

When will I find out which primary or secondary school my child will attend in September 2024?

According to gov.uk website, councils will send offers of primary school places by Tuesday, April 16, and secondary schools at the earlier date of Friday, March 1.

