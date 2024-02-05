Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netflix are set to release a dramatisation of the scandalous Newnight interview between British journalist Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

The film, which will be named Scoop, will see Rufus Sewell portray Prince Andrew, while Gillian Anderson will take on the role of Emily Maitlis.

Gillian Anderson playing Emily Maitliss in Scoop. Photo: Peter Mountain/Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film will portray a dramatised version of the interview as well as how BBC Two’s Newsnight managed to secure it, and further behind-the-scenes drama.

Images have been released of the actors in action, showing recreated scenes from the 2019 interview, where Maitlis questioned Prince Andrew on his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Rufus Sewell uncannily looks like the part of Prince Andrew in the forthcoming Netflix drama, "Scoop" (Credit: Netflix)

In order to portray the interview and the people in question as accurately as possible, it has been said that Sewell spent around three hours in make-up to become Prince Andrew, and in the new images released by Netflix the actors can be seen wearing identical outfits to the ones worn in real life by Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

In the real-life “car-crash” interview, which will be depicted in the film, Prince Andrew denied having sex with a then underage girl, Virgina Giuffre, as well as made a claim that he has a “medical inability” to sweat.

Gillian Anderson as former King Edward VII pupil Emily Maitlis in The Scoop. Picture: Peter Mountain / Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scoop is based on the book by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, named Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews.

Joining Sewell and Anderson will be Billie Piper as McAlister, Keeley Hawes as Prince Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk.