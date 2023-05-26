Property on Scottish island with beaches compared to the Caribbean listed for £65,000 - but there’s a catch

A property on a stunning Scottish island, with beaches compared to the Caribbean, has appeared on the market for £65,000. The traditional stone house on Harris, Outer Hebrides, has original features including low wooden beams and a Victorian tiled fireplace.

The original wooden doors with intricate detailing are still in use. As well as two bedrooms, the house has a large boxroom, a front room and a downstairs bathroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With views across a bay of Loch A Siar, the property is less than half a mile from the island’s main village and ferry port of Tarbert. However, the two-bedroom home needs a healthy dose of care to put into it given the black mould visible on one of the walls.

Despite a plethora of positives, a spokesperson for Auction House Scotland offered a word of caution. They said: “Interested buyers must be willing to take on a project however, as the property requires a full program of renovation works to bring it back to life.”

Most Popular

Following renovations, the property could become the perfect holiday home. The spokesperson continues: “Nevertheless, in an area of outstanding natural beauty on Scotland’s Atlantic Islands, the property offers fantastic potential, whether as a new home for an owner seeking their own slice of island life, or as a holiday rental to serve the island’s tourist market.

“The house’s current accommodation includes a lounge, bedroom/public room two and WC on the ground level, whilst the upper level offers two further bedrooms and a large box room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, as part of the refurbishment works a new owner could immediately reformat the accommodation, subject to any required warrants.

A property on a stunning Scottish island, with beaches compared to the Caribbean, has appeared on the market for £65,000

It is also understood the adjoining metal clad property and associated land, although under separate ownership, may be available for sale by separate negotiation, further adding to the potential development on offer for a buyer.

The Isle of Harris benefits from Norse and Gaelic influences and is surrounded by miles of golden sandy beaches. The Island features a popular gin distillery, outdoor activities and wildlife spotting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the main village of Tarbert there are a range of local amenities, whilst a regular bus service provides transport throughout the island. Ferry routes to and from Tarbert connect to both North and South Uist, and the Isle of Skye.”

The doer-upper is set in an idyllic location