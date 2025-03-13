Seven in 10 women will experience period pain - often physically and mentally debilitating - for almost four solid years of their life, according to research.

Of these, an overwhelming 78 per cent have been told it is completely normal to have discomfort every month.

And more than a third (39 per cent) sourced their information from a medical professional.

The study of 5,000 UK women who experience periods was part of a bigger report developed by the newly launched natural period pain supplement monthlies.

It found the average sufferer will have three days of pain a month – the equivalent of 1,350 over 450 periods.

These women have visited a doctor to try and get a solution at least twice, but 49 per cent were told the only option to address symptoms was birth control.

One in 10 (nine per cent) admit their period pain is excruciating, while 24 per cent describe it as an intense or sharp, stabbing feeling.

And 47 per cent agree they find their periods particularly debilitating – with 31 per cent saying they are unmanageable and 48 per cent admitting they completely lack energy.

Ashley Florestal, ND, for monthlies, which aims to improve women’s hormonal health as well as overall wellbeing and performance, said: “Severe period pain is not normal, and women shouldn’t be left to navigate their pain alone without support, investigation or solutions.

“We still have a lot more work to do, not only to educate women about what is happening to their bodies but also to empower them with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their health and cycles.

“What they experience may be common, but that doesn’t mean they have to accept it as their only option.”

The study found that of those who have ever suffered with period pain, 37 per cent have been forced to spend hours in bed, while 34 per cent couldn’t leave the sofa.

Just under a third (32 per cent) have cancelled social plans, 28 per cent have avoided exercise and a fifth (19 per cent) have booked time off work.

As well as cancelling plans, women admit their monthly cycle has also led them to feeling a distinct lack of confidence (26 per cent) and being less able to concentrate in meetings (23 per cent).

And reluctance for any physical contact is a symptom for 21 per cent – with exactly one in 10 women also saying their experiences of periods have led to an unsatisfactory sex life.

But just 17 per cent of those polled via OnePoll know exactly what period pain is – cramps which occur due to the tightening of the muscular wall of the womb.

And 73 per cent don’t fully understand how their monthly cycle works.

“Period pain should never feel like a life sentence”

Unhelpfully, 82 per cent of women say their periods have changed with age – those with children said their pain has got worse (25 per cent), although 34 per cent noticed an improvement.

And the monthly cycle is an ever-changing thing for most women, with 61 per cent saying their pain varies from one month to the next.

To help women become better informed, monthlies has developed an educational animated video of what happens during their monthly cycle.

Geneva Sade, naturopathic nutritionist, for monthlies said: “It’s a truly beautiful feeling to feel heard and this study has opened doors for others to be heard too. Period pain should never feel like a life sentence.

“It’s disheartening seeing the time frame by which it takes symptoms to be truly diagnosed and a major option of support to be contraception or conceiving.

“As we deepen our understanding of ourselves through these studies and investigations and embrace advancements in technology, we’re shifting towards a brighter future that addresses the root cause and the ability to educate women further.”

Consequences of period pain

Feeling more emotional / increased crying Hours spent in bed Lack of patience with others Hours spent on the sofa Feeling unattractive Cancelling social plans Avoiding exercise Lack of confidence Lack of focus or concentration in meetings Lack of attention in conversations Reluctance for physical contact Days off work Unable to meet up with loved ones Cancelling a date An unsatisfactory sex life for either you or a partner