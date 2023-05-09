Some Brits are making a pledge to stop mowing their lawns this month as part of Plantlife’s annual No Mow May campaign. Environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has backed the crucial movement and urges many to delay cutting the grass in their gardens.

Mowing lawns prevents wildflowers from breeding, pollinating and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. First launched in 2019, the campaign sets out to tackle pollution and lock away atmospheric carbon below ground.

Sir David Attenborough has encouraged many to take a further step forward to delay mowing until at least mid-July to “allow birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed."

On BBC's Wild Isles nature documentary, he said: "Nowhere here is richer in wildflowers and insect pollinators than our traditional hay meadows. Sadly, in the last 60 years, we've lost 97 percent of this precious habitat.

"But with nature-friendly farming, meadows can be restored to provide a haven for wildlife.It's all about the timing. Delaying mowing until mid-July allows birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed."

How to join Plantlife’s No Mow movement

To join the No Mow May movement, you would simply need to fill out an application form on the Plantlife website. Once a form is completed, you will gain access to the Plantlife Expert Guide to Lawns.