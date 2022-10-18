Sir Rod Stewart has announced he is paying rent and bills for a Ukrainian family of seven who have fled Putin’s war against Ukraine. After seeing the atrocities, the veteran rockstar decided to use his status as a knight to support a family of refugees.

Husband and wife, Rostyslav and Olena and their ­children Taras, 17, Kostya, 16, Roman, 13, Mariia, 10, and Dymtro, two, arrived in the UK without speaking any English, according to the Daily Mirror. The singer hired three trucks and filled them with supplies for refugees and when the trucks unloaded the supplies, the vehicles were used to transport 16 people back to safety in Berlin.

Sir Rod Stewart received his knighthood in 2016

The family were later put in contact with Stewart as well as others who he has since given jobs to. Rostyslav and Olena said: “Many thanks to Sir Rod Stewart, Warren Cady, his parents and their family for their openness and genuine and big hearts.

“Thanks to their sponsorship and Warren’s hard work, our children are now safe and able to learn normally in school." The Faces singer recently met the family of seven for the first time.

He said: “I walked through the door and they all came running down the stairs, all beautifully dressed in Ukrainian national costume,” Sir Rod said. “They made me a cup of tea and we had loads of biscuits and chocolates, although the baby kept nicking all of mine. It really was wonderful.”

Sir Rod Stewart said: "I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years.

"But that was the past; I want to be seen to be doing something now. I am a knight, I should be using my power to do something for people. I am sure that if there are people out there who see what I am doing, they will pick up some slack too."

He added: "The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and ­playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves. I don’t wish that on anyone. This is evil, pure evil.”

Next month, Sir Rod Stewart will embark on a string of UK arena dates across the UK including London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester.