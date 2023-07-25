Those who easily lose their remote control have been saved by a new game-changing update for their Sky TV Box. The new feature, released by Sky, has upgraded the Sky Go App which turns users’ phones into a virtual remote.

This means that if your remote is lost in the depths of your sofa then you can still use your television via your phone. The update is currently only available for iPhones, but Sky has promised that this feature will be coming to Android devices in the future.

In order to use the virtual remote, you must have the latest version of the Sky Go app installed on your iPhone. To access the remote, open the app on your phone and tap on the Settings cog in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

If your iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Sky Box, then the option “Sky Q Remote” should then appear. Tapping on this option will turn your phone screen into a virtual controller.

On the phone remote will be the full Sky buttons, including pause TV, change channels, search, record and even the red button. Sky confirmed the release in a social media post, which read: “We have a new update to Sky Go, which includes a virtual Sky Q remote! This new version also has a dark mode for accessibility customers and a new configurable home page. This is a phased rollout plan to customers, with the rollout scheduled to be completed by 17th July.”

