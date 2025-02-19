Smokers and vapers admit to sneaky puffs - including at work and in hotel rooms

71 per cent have sneakily inhaled nicotine where they shouldn’t have | Shutterstock

Seven in 10 smokers and vapers admit they’ve had a ‘cheeky puff’ in places they’re not supposed to - including at work and in hotel rooms.

A poll of 1,000 adults who smoke or vape revealed 71 per cent have sneakily inhaled nicotine where they shouldn’t have – with 25 per cent of them doing so at train stations.

And 19 per cent have done so at a park or playground, potentially putting children at risk.

Vapers are slightly more likely than smokers to do this (37 per cent compared to 31 per cent), but despite 57 per cent feeling guilty, they admit they simply cannot help themselves.

The research was commissioned by nicotine pouch retailer Two Wombats, whose spokesperson said: “The smoking ban has been in place for decades, yet many still struggle to break old habits.

“It’s not just about rules—it’s about respecting the health and comfort of others.

“Lighting up where you shouldn't puts more than just your wallet at risk through fines; it impacts everyone around you.”

Smoking and vaping habits in the UK

The study also found 28 per cent have had a puff on the beach, while 17 per cent have done so while wandering a shopping centre.

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) have done it on a bus, and the same figure have even had a cheeky smoke or vape inside a gym.

Of those who do smoke or vape in restricted spaces, 24 per cent do it a few times a week – if not every day.

Three quarters feel confident they won’t get ‘caught’, while 70 per cent will do this if they can’t find a designated zone.

However, 18 per cent have been fined after being spotted – and although 32 per cent felt anxious when doing it, 23 per cent got ‘a sense of thrill’.

It also emerged 58 per cent claim they are led by others and have decided to smoke or vape in a restricted area after seeing someone else do it first.

But 72 per cent reckon it’s ‘easier’ to get away with doing this if you’re a vaper, rather than a smoker, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

It also emerged Yorkshire smokers were most likely to break the rules with 33 per cent admitting to lighting up in restricted areas a few times per year.

This stands in stark contrast to the North West, where just 18 per cent confess to sneaking a forbidden puff.

And Northern Ireland appears to harbour the most conflicted nicotine users, with 70 per cent feeling guilty about smoking where they shouldn't but being unable to help themselves - while Yorkshire shows the least remorse at just 39 per cent.

Hospital grounds proved particularly popular for a forbidden smoke in Northern Ireland, with half of all respondents admitting to lighting up there, while across most regions, pubs, hotel rooms and beaches were the preferred spots for an illicit puff.

There was also a notably higher rate of workplace smoking in Wales, where 34 per cent admitted to breaking the rules - significantly higher than the West Midlands' 23 per cent.

While in London, where 20 per cent of smokers regularly break the rules, 66 per cent report feeling guilty about their illicit habit, with hotel rooms and public toilets emerging as the capital's top spots.

Two Wombats’ spokesperson added: “We’re living in a time where there are better, smarter options.

“The fact that people are still risking fines and social disapproval shows how strong nicotine cravings can be.”

Three quarters feel confident they won’t get ‘caught' | Shutterstock

Top 20 places smokers and vapers have had an illicit puff:

A hotel room At a pub or bar At the beach A public toilet At work A train station A park or playground A shopping centre A sports stadium On a train In the crowd at a gig Inside a restaurant The gym On a bus A school or university A cinema In a lift In a hospital or clinic In a taxi On a plane