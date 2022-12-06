Actor and former host of QI Stephen Fry has revealed that he would like to test GB News’ policy on free speech by giving an expletive filled interview with Piers Morgan . His revelation came during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett around the topic of free speech.

When the topic of GB News and news networks of a similar ilk was posed to Fry by the host, the Cambridge Footlights alumni was quick to respond telling Bartlett “do you know, what I’ve wanted to do is go on one of those – doesn’t Piers Morgan do something, is it GB News he does, or one of those things?”

“I’ve sort of wanted to go on – now, you’ll have to hold your ears – and say, ‘Hello, how are you, you old c***? It’s f***ing great to see you, you c***y, c***y, c*** c***.’ And him to go, ‘Sorry, you can’t say that.’ ‘Oh, I thought this was the home of free speech, isn’t it? I thought this was the f***ing home of c***ing free speech, isn’t it?” he explained regarding a potential appearance on GB News.

Fry’s appearance would look to poke holes in the new channel’s “right to free expression" and that free speech , while important, isn’t an end goal. “The end point is human beings living together in peace and harmony and happiness as much as possible, without war and violence and envy and resentment and bitterness… that’s the end point.”

Fry continued, “but for some people, free speech has become the end point. ‘I want to live in a society where people can say anything… the only thing that matters is I can say what I want.’ I don’t think that’s what John Stuart Mill and all the original thinkers who wrote on liberty and free speech meant and I don’t think it’s what I mean as the be all and end all.”

Piers Morgan is currently a presenter on TalkTV with his Piers Morgan Uncensored show, and has traded barbs with Fry in the past. In 2016, while a presenter on Good Morning Britain, Morgan shared his concern over Fry’s comments concerning abuse survivors and tol him to grow-up during an interview about political correctness and free speech in the US.

