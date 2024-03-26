Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helicopter footage shows how a drink-driver at the wheel of a stolen vehicle ploughed through a crop field to evade police, before causing a fatal crash.

The dramatic video - released by Norfolk Police - captures the vehicle turning off the road at Earsham and heading through a field of 6ft maize during the pursuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stolen Land Rover re-emerged onto the A143, this time heading towards Bungay, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Nissan Juke travelling in the opposite direction. The female driver of the Nissan Juke – later named as 28-year-old Aisatou Mballow-Baldeh – died at the scene.

Twice the legal drink-drive limit

The father and son who were in the stolen vehicle have been jailed for a total of 14 years. Marcin Jablonski, aged 44, of Mutfordwood Lane, Carlton Colville, Suffolk, and his son Thomaz Urbaniak, aged 26, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, Suffolk, appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Analysis of Jablonski’s urine showed he was at least twice the legal drink-drive limit – his sample provided a range of between 273 to 461 milligrams of alcohol (per 100 millilitres of urine) when the legal drink-drive limit is 107 milligrams.

Jablonski, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving and other motoring offences, was jailed for 11 years and disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Urbaniak, who had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and burglary at a hearing in January this year, was jailed for two years and disqualified from driving for two years.

Marcin Jablonski and his son Thomaz Urbaniak were jailed for a total of 14 years.

Car had been stolen during a burglary

During the investigation, detectives discovered the keys to the Land Rover had been stolen during a burglary at a flooring business in Newmarket, together with jewellery, handbags, alcohol, and a computer terminal.

The court heard how the stolen vehicle – driven by Jablonski – had failed to stop for police earlier in the day and was being pursued by police and the National Police Air Service helicopter along the A143 before the fatal collision.